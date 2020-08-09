MARCH 26, 1936 - AUGUST 1, 2020 Ltc. (ret.) James MacKenzie Scott died on Aug. 1, 2020 after a 13-month fight with metastatic prostate cancer. Jim was a devoted husband, loving father, dedicated brother, and loyal friend, who served his country as a career military officer. Jim attended North Plainfield High School in NJ. He earned the Boys Scouts' Eagle Scout award and the Order of the Arrow. He attended The Citadel in SC, where he was in the engineering honor society, Tau Beta Pi, and in The Citadel's Honor Company. He had a 20 year career in the Army including two tours in Vietnam. He earned both the Army Legion of Merit award and the Army Bronze Star medal. He married Barbara McKenzie in 1969. They and their two daughters later moved to Greensboro in 1989, where he worked for NC Monroe Construction. They were active at First Presbyterian Church; enjoyed local and touring musicals, plays, and concerts; and spent many cooler weekends back up in Blowing Rock. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 51 years; his daughters Margaret (Jamie Lawrence and son Gavin) and Kathy (Abe Rummage and sons Brodie and Mack); brother, Richard Scott (Mary Ann); sister, Virginia Scott Gross (Rick); and sister-in-law, Anne McKenzie. Friends of Jim.s are encouraged to read more about his interesting life and leave remembrances. Kenneth W. Poe Funeral and Cremation Services 1321 Berkeley Avenue, Charlotte North Carolina 28204
