JULY 27, 1940 - AUGUST 4, 2020 STONEVILLE Madeline Marie Peterson Seaboldt, 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at New Vision Fellowship. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged. Mrs. Seaboldt was born on July 27, 1940 in Westchester County, New York to the late Francis Augustus Peterson and Ruth Elizabeth Erickson Peterson. Madeline worked for American Tobacco Company and was a faithful member of New Vision Fellowship, where she greatly enjoyed the fellowship. She loved a good yard sale or thrift store, as well as attending the numerous sporting events her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Peterson and a grandson, Bobby Schick. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Ronald Frederick Seaboldt; daughters, Jill Bryant of Stoneville and Melissa Schick (Bob) of North Chesterfield, VA; brother, Bruce Peterson (Carmella) of Croton-on-Hudson, NY; sister, Barbara Caverly of Madison; grandchildren, Valerie Tatum (Lamar), Ryan McCoy, Scott McCoy, Jennifer Beard-Vaughn (Austin), Rosemary Schick, Heather Beard and Abigail Schick; great-grandchildren, Jayden Ready and Jediah, Jrue and Javion Tatum. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to New Vision Fellowship, Kitchen Building Fund, 1135 W. Academy St., Madison, NC 27025. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
