MAY 21, 1950 - AUGUST 11, 2020 Jerry Ronald Sells, 70, of Kernersville, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born May 21, 1950 in High Point to the late Odell and Helen Sells, Jerry was a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a retired commercial plumber and enjoyed hunting and flounder fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two daughters, April and Dana; sister, Cynthia Turner; and brother Mike Sells. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Sandy, son, Jason Sells of Rural Hall; granddaughters, Jessica Sells and Hailey Snow, both of High Point; great-grandson, Jayden of High Point; brother, Steve Sells of Climax; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family. The family will receive friends at their Kernersville home from 5 until 9 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020.
