OCTOBER 9, 1946 - JULY 11, 2020 MADISON Lewis "Bud" Andrew Shaffer, 73, passed away Saturday evening, July 11, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged. He retired from Roadway Express as a line-haul driver. He logged many miles and made many friends along the way. In fact, he never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis "Jenkins"; mother, Alice and brother, Danny. He is survived by his wife, Farrar; daughters, Shana, Tina and Kelli; son, Blue; sister, Tammy and his loyal companion, Bruiser. Lewis will lie in state on Wednesday, July 15th from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for those wishing to sign the register and pay their respects. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
