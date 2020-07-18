JANUARY 12, 1952 - JULY 15, 2020 On Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, Dr. Arun Kumar Sharda, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68. Dr. Sharda was born on January 12, 1952, in Nairobi, Kenya to Jagdish and Kaushalya Sharda. He received his dental degree from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh on September 28th, 1978 and his international degree at Tufts University on November 17th, 1995. On June 21st, 1981, he married Asha Sharda and they raised two sons, Ashish and Alok. Dr. Sharda had a passion for dentistry, charity, and community service within the local Greensboro community. At home, he loved to tend to his garden and spend time with his loved ones. He was known for his wit, his smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He practiced dentistry for over 41 years and now leaves his professional legacy to his son, Dr. Alok Sharda. More importantly, he leaves a personal legacy to all of those whose lives he impacted across the world. Dr. Sharda is survived by his wife Asha, his children Alok and Ashish, his daughters-in-law, Awanti and Neema, and his grandchildren Sujay and Veera. Dr. Sharda will be greatly missed, but the light that he brought into everyone's lives will continue to shine brightly. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.