DECEMBER 9, 1934 - JULY 26, 2020 Hildred Frederick "Hilly" Sharpe, 85, of Whitsett, NC, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the family home. Born on December 9, 1934 in Madison, NC, to the late William Floyd Sharpe and Carlie Juanita Hurd Sharpe, he was married to the late Doris Sue "Toodie" Joyce Sharpe, who died in 2012. Hilly was a graduate of Gibsonville High School, class of 1953. He served in the United States Army and in the Army Reserves as a specialist E-4 combat medic in the 101st Airborne Division of the 34th Infantry. He held an associate's degree in business from Greensboro College and was employed by Sears Roebuck & Co. for 37 years. After his retirement, he worked as a rancher, the job he loved the most. Hilly loved caring for cows, repairing the fences, mowing, and everything that kept him outdoors, except for when he was at home with his family or watching historical documentaries. Hilly loved his family above all things. He is survived by his children, Tony Sharpe (Kimberly Schubeck), Donna Sharpe O'Neal (David), Darrell Sharpe (Pam) and Michael Sharpe; grandchildren, Crissy O'Neal Starman (Nic), Hannah Sharpe Israel, Emma Grace Sharpe, Jack Sharpe, Dylan Sharpe and Brandon Sullivan; four great-grandchildren and a sister, Shelby Jean Greider. Hilly also shared great love for his extended family, William "Bill" Stover, Dan Stover, Teresa Stover Kyle Stover, and Christine Stover. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a granddaughter, Amber Sharpe, and brothers, Thomas "TIP" Sharpe, Bobby Sharpe, Charlie Sharpe. The family would like to especially thank Teresa Stover, who provided loving care for Hilly up to his final moments. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Mike McClung and Mr. Stevie Wall (service will be live streamed). The inurnment will follow at 3 p.m. at Alamance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Hilly and the family would prefer donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. You may sign the online register book and watch the memorial service at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
