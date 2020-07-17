GREENSBORO James Shell, Sr., 84, died Friday, July 10, 2020. A public visitation will be held Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 at Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Shell Sr. James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries