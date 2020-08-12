1946 - 2020 Marvella Melvin Shelton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 10, 2020 after a long struggle with COPD and pulmonary fibrosis. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service with Reverend Randle Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Marvella attended Ragsdale High School. She worked at Western Electric, AT&T, General Dynamics and Lucent Technologies. She loved bowling, playing cards and spending time with her family and her dog, Chase. She was a member of Willomore Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Blake Shelton; her parents, Marvin Ogburn and Virginia Jenkins Melvin; and her baby sister, Terry Melvin Vestal. Marvella is survived by her sons, Teddy and wife, Jill of Oak Ridge, and Ricky and wife, Penny of Pleasant Garden; grandchildren, Christian, Rachel, Justin and wife, Taylor, Rebecca and husband, Trevor, Austin, Madison and husband, Christian, Ashlea and husband, Mark; great-grandchildren, Ava, Brendon, Roman, and Jaxton; sisters, Martha and Linda; along with a host of nieces and nephews. The family wants to send their thanks to her caregiver, Deborah, and to the doctors and nurses at Hospice of High Point, especially Danielle. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice House of High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service, being mindful of social distancing.
