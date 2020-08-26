MAY 18, 1947 - AUGUST 23, 2020 David Franklin Simpson, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with ALS. A native of Guilford County, David was born on May 18, 1947, the son of the late David Forney Simpson, Jr. and Helen Brotherton Simpson. David graduated from Greensboro High School (now Grimsley) in 1965. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and a proud veteran of the US Air Force. After 46 years, he retired from Fleming-Shaw Transfer & Storage, a family-owned business since 1934, where he found true pleasure and satisfaction in his work. David was known for his kind and generous personality. Even while facing the daily struggles of living with ALS, he never lost his love for life and time spent with family. In addition to his parents, his wife, Hilda Lane Smith Simpson, preceded him in death in 2015. Surviving are daughter Michelle Wallace and her husband, Ray, of Stokesdale; brother Michael Simpson and his wife, Carole, of Oak Ridge; 3 grandchildren, Allen Michael Brown, III, and his wife, Madelin, Wyatt David William Wallace, Nathanael Lee Jackson Wallace; and a special niece Meredith Yzerman and her husband, Michael. Mr. Simpson's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, at Bethel United Methodist Church with Rev. Stephen Shytle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. Pandemic funeral regulations will be observed, face masks are requested. Friends may also pay their respects at Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale on Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Dignity Health Care, especially Ashley, Dana, Deresha, Lisa, Vickie and Whitney. You came into our lives when we needed you most and you will forever hold a special place in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to their virtual Walk to Defeat ALS, Dave's Flight Crew. You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
