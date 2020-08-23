Susan Summers Singer, 74, passed away in her home in Greensboro, NC on August 16, 2020. In compliance with her directives there will not be a funeral or memorial service. She is survived by her husband, Dr. James W. Singer, and son, Brent Lombardo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Susan's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AFSP-North Carolina Chapter, 8311 Brier Creek Pkwy. Suite 105-430, Raleigh, NC, 27617, or the charity of your choice.

