APRIL 19, 1951 - JULY 13, 2020 On Monday July 13, 2020 Robert Skirboll, age 69, passed away peacefully in his home. He is survived by his wife, Robin, daughter Julie (Daniel) Nisenson, son Ryan, granddaughter Tabor Nisenson, brother Phillp (Roberta), sister's Jeanne and Jamie, brother-in-law Alan Tabor and sister-in-law Joan (John) Gonella. Rob moved to Greensboro from Pittsburgh in 1986 for business purposes. He was an entrepreneur and most recently ran his own business in partnership with his wife. Rob was an active member of Beth David Synagogue. He loved golf, music, fishing, travel and spending time with friends and family. Graveside service and interment was held on Wednesday, July 15 at the Hebrew Cemetery in Greensboro. Contributions may be made to Beth David Synagogue, Chabad of Greensboro or Gift of Life Marrow Registry. Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral and Cremation. Advantage Funeral and Cremation 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
