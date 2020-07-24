APRIL 25, 1934 - JULY 22, 2020 Barbara Ann Boles Smith, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Wilmoth and Rev. Darrell Boles officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday night, July 25, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and all other times at her home on Comer Road in Stoneville. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. A Rockingham County native, Barbara was born on April 25, 1934, to the late Claude Ray and Leony Atwood Boles. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She worked for Washington Mills and later started a daycare out of her home where she looked after many children. She devoted her life to her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde William Smith; her great-grandson, Josh Smith; her sisters, Wilma Boles, Jaqueline Belton, and Shelby Adkins; and brothers, Cecil Boles and JT Boles. Barbara is survived by her son, Stanley Lee Smith (Janet) of Mayodan; her daughters, Shelia Duncan (Odell) of Madison and Wanda Shelton (Junior) of Stoneville; her sister, Garnette Holt; brothers, Wimpy Boles, Wayne Boles, Frankie Boles, and Darrell Boles; her grandchildren, Chris Smith (Kerri), Sherry Collins, Tasha Shelton (Jake), Del Priddy (Sherrie), Dennis Priddy (Wanda), Timmy Duncan (Courtney), Mandy Duncan, Crystal Sizemore, and Dereck Shelton (Toni); 24 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ray Funeral home is honored to serve the family of Barbara Smith and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
