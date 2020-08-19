Belva Lynn Smith, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Annie Penn Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Citty Funeral Home Chapel and burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will see friends from 10 till 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Citty Funeral Home prior to the service. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic Social Distancing will be observed and masks or face coverings are encouraged. A native of Rockingham Co., she was a daughter of the late Charles Leander and Geneva Boaz Lynn and had lived in Reidsville all of her life. Belva was a retired personal banker from Wachovia Bank, after 50 years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Outreach Sunday school class, the WMU, the Ladies Circle, and a former Sunday school teacher. Belva was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Winfield Smith and brothers, David Lynn and Bernard Lynn. Surviving are daughters, Charlene S. Chilton (Joey) and Debra S. Roach (Chuck), both of Reidsville, special nephews, Mike Foster, David Lynn Jr., and Rodney Lynn, nieces, LouAnn Barnett and Cathy Buckner, special aunt, Inez Barker, grandchildren, Jordan Chilton and Jessica Chilton, great-granddaughter, Cooper James. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale of Reidsville for their great care during Belva's stay. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 409 S. Main St., Reidsville, NC 27320 or Growing Oaks Community Church, 7921 US 158 West, Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
