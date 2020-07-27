FEBRUARY 22, 1938 - JULY 25, 2020 Donald Ray Smith, 82, went home to be with Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Greensboro. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Reidlawn Cemetery in Reidsville with Pastor Rick Trautman officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will only be visitation at the gravesite immediately following the ceremony. The family would like for everyone to be mindful of social distancing during the service. Donald was born on February 22, 1938 in Rockingham County to the late John and Bessie Smith. He worked as a Chief Alcoholic Beverage Control Officer in Rockingham County for 35 years before retiring and starting his own business, Smith Bail Bonding, which he sold in 2018. Donald was a member of Westover Church and was proud to serve as a greeter during Sunday services. He loved his work, church, his children, the love his life, Johnnie Fay, his fur-babies, Princess and Reindeer, and his lunches at Café 99. Donald never met a stranger. He had a quick smile and always had a story to tell. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother, grandfather, boyfriend, and friend. He is survived by the love of his life, Johnnie Fay Holbrook; children, Dee Sossaman of Oak Ridge, Suzanne S. Johnson and husband, Jack of Gibsonville; grandchildren, Richard Sossaman, Layne Sossaman; step-grandchildren, Allison Parker, Abigail Johnson, Sarah Johnson; siblings, Melvin Smith and wife, Phyllis of Eden, Mary Ann Cox and husband, Preston, R. Woodson Smith and wife Carol of Reidsville; and a large extended family. The family would like to recognize his special caregiver, Loretta Cromwell, for taking care of him over the last few months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedysis Hospice Care, 2975 Crouse Ln, Burlington, NC 27215, or Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410. Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
