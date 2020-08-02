SMITH, ELMA AUGUST 27, 1923 - JULY 30, 2020 ELMA Buckner Smith, long-time resident of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Mrs. Smith was born in Caswell County, North Carolina to Lavinia Rose and Howard James Buckner. She moved to Greensboro at a young age where she met her beloved Charles Herman Smith on a blind date. They married in 1948 and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. The two raised a family in Greensboro. Elma was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and hosted them often for holidays and family events. Elma was a former employee of Sears Roebuck for many years. She was a creative soul. She loved music and learned to play the organ. More than anything, she loved dancing. She and Herman spent many nights dancing with Fiesta Dance Club and at the Elks Lodge with dear friends. She was also an avid and talented seamstress and created many beautiful garments through the years. She and Herman loved to travel and toured many countries together. They were always planning their next adventure. She loved a good book and could often be found reading. Elma and Herman were lifetime members of Buffalo Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Herman Smith, her parents, and her siblings Dorothy B Jefferson and Irvin Buckner. She is survived by her children, Denise Jones (Mel) and Bruce Smith (Luann), her grandchildren, Regan Brown (Wally), Tara Spil (Joseph), and Hanna Smith as well as her great-grandchildren, Trey and Fallon Brown and Asher and Julian Spil. Memorials may be given to Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 803 16th St, Greensboro, NC, or Beacon Place 2502 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC. The family extends sincere thanks to Beacon Place for their care of Elma in her final days. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street
