SMITH, FRANCES WINSLOW JUNE 27, 1924 - JULY 22, 2020 Frances Winslow Smith, 96, passed away peacefully at her home at River Landing in Colfax on Wednesday, July 22nd. Affectionately known as "Moppy" to her family and "Panky" to her friends, she was born in Hertford, NC to Winfred Carlton Winslow and Frances Newbold Winslow. At the age of three, Moppy moved with her family to Greensboro. After graduating from Greensboro Senior High School, she attended Women''s College (now UNCG) and earned a B. A. degree from Greensboro College in Religious Education. She worked for a year at First Methodist Church in Lincolnton, NC while waiting for the love of her life, Ben L. Smith, Jr., who was serving aboard submarines in the South Pacific during World War II. At the end of the war, they married and she began living her lifelong dream of being a mother and homemaker. Ben told her, "I'll make the living; you make the living worthwhile," and she did. She was an active participant in scouting from serving as a Cub Scout den mother and a Girl Scout leader, to encouraging three sons to become Eagle Scouts. As a charter member of Christ United Methodist Church, she was active in the United Methodist Women's group, a Circle Leader, a Church Youth Counselor, and sang in the church choir. She also participated in Bible Study Fellowship, Community Bible Study, the Lecture League, and numerous bridge clubs. A member of Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church for the last 30 years, she was active in Golden Heirs and Mary Martha Women. She also served on the Greensboro boards of Youth for Christ and the Christian Women's Club. Moppy's love for the Lord was evident in all she did every day of her life. Her faith, sense of humor, and encouragement touched many lives. The joy of Moppy's life was her family and she cherished every family gathering. Her favorite was at Christmas, which she looked forward to all year. Moppy was a southern cook who loved to entertain family and friends, and her home was filled with love and laughter. Moppy was preceded in death by her beloved Ben, her parents, her sister, "Packy" McCrory, a daughter, Susan Blair Smith, and her dearest friend, Jean Murphy. She is survived by four children: Ben C. Smith (Marty), Tommy Smith (Peggy), Sally Smith Sikes (Barry), and David Smith (Leigh); ten grandchildren: Jennifer Smith Lachesky (Mike), Benji Smith (Laura), Michele Pfeiffer (John), Courtney Smith Brunson (Tyler), Shelby Sikes Ijames (Dustin), Chelsy Sikes Helton (Mike), Sarah Smith Binion (Tommy), William Smith, Benjamin Smith (Cori), and Alexander Smith; and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her first cousin, Caroline Wright, her niece Winslow McCrory Umberger and her nephews Rick, Jim, and Jon McCrory and Neil, Robbie and Michael Robinson; as well as daughters in love Cissy Bailey Smith, Janet Murphy, Pat Rucker, and Rebecca Lindsey. The family wishes to express our heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at River Landing, the Trinity Church Care Ministry and Hospice of the Piedmont for the loving and compassionate care provided to Moppy. Because of Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church, 5603 W. Friendly Ave., Ste B-253, Greensboro, NC 27410. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Smith family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
