APRIL 20, 1953 - AUGUST 1, 2020 Kent Morris Smith, 67, of Staley, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 a.m., with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Kent was born April 20, 1953. He served in the US Marine Corps as a sergeant. He was a member of Crusade Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. He was a 1971 graduate of Page High School. He continued his education at Montgomery Community College in Troy, NC and obtained his gunsmith certification. He is survived by his sister, Cathy (Bob) Bogan; brothers, Bill (Phyllis) Smith, Michael (Stephanie) Smith, and Jeff (Kim) Smith; 8 nieces and nephews; his special friend, Ramona Poole; and father Morris Smith. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lula "Evelyn" Smith. Memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph County Honor Guard at: P.O. Box 1672, Asheboro, NC 27204. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave.

Service information

Aug 7
Graveside Service
Friday, August 7, 2020
10:00AM-10:30AM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27408
