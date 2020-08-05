APRIL 20, 1953 - AUGUST 1, 2020 Kent Morris Smith, 67, of Staley, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 a.m., with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Kent was born April 20, 1953. He served in the US Marine Corps as a sergeant. He was a member of Crusade Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. He was a 1971 graduate of Page High School. He continued his education at Montgomery Community College in Troy, NC and obtained his gunsmith certification. He is survived by his sister, Cathy (Bob) Bogan; brothers, Bill (Phyllis) Smith, Michael (Stephanie) Smith, and Jeff (Kim) Smith; 8 nieces and nephews; his special friend, Ramona Poole; and father Morris Smith. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lula "Evelyn" Smith. Memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph County Honor Guard at: P.O. Box 1672, Asheboro, NC 27204. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave.
Service information
Aug 7
Graveside Service
Friday, August 7, 2020
10:00AM-10:30AM
10:00AM-10:30AM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27408
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27408
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.