JUNE 6, 1945 - AUGUST 24, 2020 Mari Kay Smith, age 75, died after battling Alzheimer's disease for over 14 years, cared for by her loving husband Tom and moving to Wellington Oaks Memory Care for her last two and a half years. She was born to Jack Atwood and Mary Ruth (Luers) Klendworth in Wichita Falls, Texas, ultimately settling in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was a graduate, as valedictorian, of Guilford College High School. Her love and care for children followed her throughout her life by working with McDonald's organization in community functions, as a preschool teacher of 2-3 year olds, and retiring from Children's Home Society of North Carolina. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Greensboro for over 52 years, serving as Preschool and Sunday School teacher, member of WMU, and where needed. For several years, she served positions with the Pilot Club of Greensboro, which focuses on brain safety and caring for others. Mari Kay was predeceased by her parents, and has been a loving wife of 56 years to Thomas Clifton Smith, Jr., and sister to Kristine Klendworth Garrette and brother-in-law Michael. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children Kimberley Wood Smith and Pamela Ruth Curlee (husband Mike Curlee), and Thomas Clifton Smith, III, and his wife Virginia Kay (Thoele) Smith, with their children Piper Lily, Sadie Grace, and Audra Belle. Also surviving are niece Golden Angela (Garrette) Wall (husband Mark Wall), and her family Sasha and Cattleya, along with nephew Michael Wade Garrette, Jr. (wife Michelle) and his daughter Rose. The family wishes to thank Wellington Oaks Memory Care for over two years of wonderful care and to Amedisys Hospice for the care shown to Mari Kay and to the family during these last weeks. Final arrangements are made through Triad Cremation and Funeral Services. The family will hold a private interment at Aaron's Creek Community Cemetery, Halifax County, Virginia. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street Greensboro, NC 27407
