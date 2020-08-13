LIBERTY Martha Leora Caviness Smith, 96, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 16 at 3 p.m. at Smithwood Christian Church, 6809 Kimesville Rd. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

