SUMMERFIELD Nancy A. Smith, 67, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Funeral service will be at Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2 p.m. Sunday with visitation one hour prior to the service at 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family,

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

