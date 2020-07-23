Lloyd Butner Snider entered his heavenly home on July 21, 2020. He was born June 11, 1934 to the late Ross and Melia Snider. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian Tester Snider, and his son, Marcus Dale Snider. He is survived by wife, Christine; daughter Angela (John); grandson, Frank Lloyd Galbo (U.S. Navy) and great-grandson, Colin Galbo; sister, Larue S. Whitaker; Vicki Austin (Bill) and family. A graveside service will be held at King Memorial Park in King, NC on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. (www.georgebrothersfuneral.com).
Service information
Jul 24
Graveside Service
Friday, July 24, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
King Memorial Park
Baptist Drive
King, NC 27021
Baptist Drive
King, NC 27021
