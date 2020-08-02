SNYDER, CARL RAY APRIL 15, 1936 - JULY 24, 2020 CARL Ray Snyder, 84, of High Point, NC, died July 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Carl was born April 15, 1936 to Emel and Eunice Snyder in Shoel City, MO. He and Debbie Clary of High Point, NC were married in 2007. Carl was an inventor, held multiple patents, and worked in lighting and power electronics. Carl was a devoted Christian and was a member of Westover Church in Greensboro. He generously shared his faith, knowledge and skills with all. He served in the Air National Guard, was an avid golfer, and loved to brag about Texas. Carl is survived by his wife Debbie; sons Lonny(Joan); Larry(Beth); daughter Lisa (Kip) Jacobson; stepson Scott Burnette (Maureen), 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sisters Mary Ann Snyder(Joel) and Donna Houser. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, and grandson Jason. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Online condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals & Cremation 1720 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262
