GREENSBORO Oscar Solis Gonzalez, 59, died Sunday, August 30, 2020. A viewing with family and friends will begin at 4 p.m. followed by the funeral mass at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 4 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue. Interment will be in Mexico. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

