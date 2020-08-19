AUGUST 30, 1921 - AUGUST 17, 2020 Eldred Smith Sparks, who would have been 99 years young on August 30th, died peacefully of natural causes at Penn Rehabilitation Center on Monday evening. Mrs. Sparks was the daughter of Richard Malloy and Annie Page Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Carlton Sparks, whom she married in 1942, her parents, sisters, Juanita Walls and Jeannine Scott, brothers, R. M. Smith and Page Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews. Eldred was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, Oregon Hill community. Mrs. Sparks is lovingly survived by 2 sons, Jerry C. Sparks, Sr. and Phillip M. Sparks (Julia), daughter-in-law, Bessie Tate Sparks, 5 grandchildren, whom she adored, Harriet Sparks Bishop (Travis), Jerry Sparks, Jr. (April), Todd Sparks (Holly), Daniel Sparks (Jennifer) and Hannah Sparks; 13 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Megan, Lillie, Coleman, Jordan, Peyton, Little Daniel, Julianna, Jeremiah, Zachary, Macey and Kayden; 3 great-great-grandchildren; Maddix, Graham, William; sister-in-law, Joan Smith, and a very special niece, Linda S. Chaney. The family would like to thank the Penn Nursing Center of Reidsville for their special care. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the graveside service and at other times at Sparks Oil Company, 412 N. Scales St., Reidsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 361 Mt. Carmel Church Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Sparks family. Condolences may be made online at our website, www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
