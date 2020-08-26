FEBRUARY 27, 1938 - AUGUST 23, 2020 Prudence Fraley Strong, 82, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 following a long illness. Born on February 27, 1938, Prudy was the middle of three children born to Clarence Eugene and Frances Alexander Fraley. She grew up in the small town of Statesville, North Carolina surrounded by townspeople she all knew by name and a large extended family. She was Valedictorian of her Statesville High School class, a debutante, and a Duke University graduate. Prudy married Alan Strong in 1961, and she delighted in his presence until her last days. Prudence initially taught English Literature to high school students and later enjoyed a long career as a realtor. She practiced in five out of the nine states they moved to for Alan's career with Marriott. In 1983, they returned to North Carolina and settled in Greensboro for good. Prudence was a member of the Dogwood Garden Club and the Friday Club for over thirty years, and she was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Prudy had a ladylike countenance and voice from another time, and she expressed herself with whimsy. She recognized the talents of all, and she delivered many compliments to friends, family and strangers with poetic grace and disarming sincerity. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband Alan Strong; her daughter Noelle Strong, son-in-law Mark Conklin and granddaughter Emma Strong-Conklin of Park City, Utah; nieces Fran E. Abbott, Joan E. Lillich, Cecile Fraley and Beth S. Ozarowski; nephews John Etherington, Alex Fraley and Ross Sundstrom; sister-in-law Charlotte Rowe Fraley and brother-in-law Ray Sundstrom. Preceding her in death were her beloved parents and aunt Sadie Alexander of Statesville; her sister Joan Fraley Etherington and husband Dr John Etherington of Goldsboro; her sister-in-law Barbara Strong Sundstrom; and her brother Clarence "Sonny" Eugene Fraley of Little Switzerland, NC. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslinesberryfhnorthelm.com. Due to Covid-19, a small family service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church soon.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.