JANUARY 31, 1936 - AUGUST 18, 2020 Cecelia Jean Ulinitz Sue, 84, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at her home. A native of New Boston, Pennsylvania, Ceil was the daughter of Wassil Ulinitz and Anna Sarody Ulinitz. She graduated from Mahanoy Township High School and Pottsville General Hospital Nursing School in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. She met her future husband, Samuel A. Sue, Jr., M.D. while he was serving as an extern at Pottsville General Hospital. Ceil was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years Sam; her parents; brothers Michael Ulinitz and William Ulinitz; and sisters Katherine Merritt and Anna Liberiti. She is survived by sons, Samuel Arthur Sue, III, Coronado, CA, and Gary Kent Sue (Kim), Greensboro, NC; daughter Melissa Sue Vaughan (Jim), Winston-Salem, NC; and grandchildren Gary Kent Sue, Jr., Samuel Davis Sue, Anna Elizabeth Vaughan and George Curren Vaughan, II. Ceil led a very active life as long as she was able. Her interests included playing and watching tennis, which inspired her to found a tennis shop in Greensboro in the 1970s, world travel, including numerous family trips to the Caribbean, spending time at the family home at Long Beach, North Carolina, and perhaps most importantly, attending Wake Forest sporting events. Ceil and Sam attended more than 50 consecutive ACC basketball tournaments. She was the only immediate family member who did not attend Wake Forest University, but she was always the most strident supporter of Wake Forest sports in the family. The family would like to thank the special caregivers who attended to Ceil's needs for the past several years, especially Julia, Beverly, Doris, Juanita and Julie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Greensboro, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401; Campbell University, PO Box 567, Buies Creek, NC 27506; Wake Forest Athletic Department, PO Box 7265, Winston-Salem, NC 27109; or a charity of one's choosing. Because of the COVID restrictions, a private service celebrating Ceil Sue's life will be held at First Baptist Church Greensboro on Friday, August 28, 2020. Burial following the service will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery where she will lie next to Sam for eternity. The service will be livestreamed Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00 am, through Hanse Lineberry Funeral Homes Facebook page Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com Hanes Lineberry Funeral Services 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.