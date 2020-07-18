Florence Wagner Sutler, 94, of River Landing, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Hospice Home at High Point. Born July 9, 1926, in Latham, NY, Mrs. Sutler was the daughter of the late Walter A. Wagner and Helena A. Shufelt Wagner, the wife of the late Julian Sutler, and the sister of the late Janet C. Riek (John), and Leona R. Murray (Albert). She is survived by her sister, Marion S. Cranston; nieces, Sandra G. Pitts (Stephen), Deborah J. Cairns, Stephanie J. Miller, Candace J. Murray; and nephew, Warren S. Miller (Kathy). She is also survived by three great-nieces and two great-nephews. Mrs. Sutler lived most of her life in upstate Latham, NY, with the exception of eleven years in Las Vegas, NV, prior to moving to River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax, NC, in 2005. Professionally, Mrs. Sutler graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH, with advanced degrees from SUNY at Albany, NY. She taught school for for 10 years. During that time, she was also supervisor of student teachers from SUNY at Oneota, NY, and Russell Sage College at Troy, NY. In 1959, Mrs. Sutler joined the New York State Education Department (SED) in Albany, NY. In 1983, she retired from SED as director of Planning, Research and Evaluation for Occupational Education. Mrs. Sutler was an active volunteer in many organizations and hospitals. Her love of travel took her to all corners of the world. A family graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens in Latham, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Presbyterian Foundation at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, 1575 John Knox Dr., Colfax, NC 27235, or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
