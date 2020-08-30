Thomas "Tommy" L. Sutton, 79, passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2020. A 2:00 p.m. funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Alamance Memorial Park. Tommy was born in Greensboro, NC on September 12, 1940 to the late Louis and Nina Mae Sutton. Before his declining health, Tommy had a larger than life personality who loved to be around people and create lasting friendships. He was a caring individual who loved his family passionately. Tommy will be missed greatly. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Toni Sutton. Also surviving are his daughters, Dana Sutton Dozier (Tom Ford) and Kendra Sutton Hughes (Rob). Other survivors include grandchildren, Morgan and Amber Dozier, Jared, Gavin and Addison Hughes, and grandchildren through marriage, Logan and Ella Ford. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. The family wishes to thank caregiver Karen Kaplan for all her kindness over the past 3 months. Memorial donations may be sent to Authoracare Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405 or to a charity of your choice. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is assisting the Sutton family.
