MARCH 18, 1926 - AUGUST 14, 2020 Doris Tanger, age 94, died peacefully of natural causes at Well-Spring. Mrs. Tanger was the daughter of the late Irving and Grace Schwartz of Boston MA. She is predeceased in death by her sister Nancy Sachs, her husband Stanley Tanger, and her daughter Jane Tanger Black. She attended Syracuse University where she met the love of her life on the steps of the Hillel. Doris and Stanley were married 63 years and raised three children in Greensboro,NC Doris loved golfing, bridge, needlepoint, and community volunteerism. After surviving breast cancer, she became active in the Reach to Recovery program helping other cancer patients. She served on the Duke Comprehensive Cancer Advisory Board and the Duke Eye Center Advisory Board. She was a lover of the Tanger Bicentennial Garden, and walked there often. She will be remembered best for her signature red scarf! Mrs. Tanger is lovingly survived by her son Steven Tanger(Caroline) and daughter Susan Nehmen(Joseph), six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. We thank Well-Spring for their wonderful care over the past four years. Special thanks to Donna Maner for giving Doris the best quality of life in her final years. Also special thanks to Ida Singleton, LeAnn Case, and Lois VonderGoltz for their care and love. Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Due to COVID restrictions, a private burial will be graveside at Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service-Greensboro 1900 Vanstory Street
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.