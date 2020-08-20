JUNE 11, 1932 - AUGUST 19, 2020 Bonita Adkins East Taylor, 88, passed away Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, at Danview Cemetery. She will lie in state Friday afternoon until 6 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home, for those that wish to come by to pay their respects. Born June 11, 1932 in Draper, NC, Bonita was the daughter of the late William Henry Adkins and Agnes McDaniel Adkins. She was a member of Immanuel Friends Church and was a retiree of E. I. DuPont. She is survived by her grandson, Grayson Weatherman and wife, Amber, along with their daughter, Emerson Alice Weatherman; brother, Tony Adkins and wife, Pam; and cousins, Janice Stultz; and Meleah Lloyd and husband, Bruce. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul East; her second husband, John Ray Taylor; daughter, Sharon Elizabeth East Weatherman; and brother, Jackie Carroll "J.C." Adkins. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
