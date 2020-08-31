OCTOBER 10, 1941 - AUGUST 29, 2020 Mr. Scott J. Taylor, 78, resident of High Point, died August 29, 2020 at High Point Medical Center. He was born October 10, 1941 in Richland Center, Wisconsin, a son to the late Ted and Jean Manson Taylor. Scott was a resident of this area since 1997 and had worked at Rothrock Transportation as a dispatch operator. He also loved animals, especially his two little poodles. In 1996, he married the former Dianne Hall who survives of the residence. Also surviving are three sons, Mark Beamon and wife Angie of High Point, Paul Beamon of Atlanta, GA, and Jeff Brackob of Alabama; a brother, Bruce Taylor; a sister, Mary Ann Matz of Richland Center, WI; six grandchildren, David Beamon of High Point, Brandon Kinney of Conway, SC, Skylar Beamon of Atlanta, GA, Jordan Beamon of Atlanta, GA, Mason Brackob of Greensboro, and Maddie Price of Greensboro; and two great grandchildren, Kaylee Kinney and Ashton Kinney both of Conway, SC. No immediate services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be directed to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC, 27409. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
