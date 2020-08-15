JANUARY 16, 1968 - AUGUST 13, 2020 Vicki Susan Taylor, 52, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A 2 p.m. graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Foulks-Taylor Farm at the Barn, 2359 Angel Road, Madison, NC 27025 with Rev. Rudy Woods officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, August 15, 2020 at Ray Funeral Home. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. A Rockingham County native, Vicki was born on January 16, 1968 to Robert Allen and Frances Foulks Taylor. Vicki, also known as Pooh or Maa Maa, loved many things including orange nabs, rice pudding, and fresh tomato sandwiches. She also enjoyed shopping at Goodwill. Most of all she loved her family and friends. She will forever be in our hearts. In addition to her parents, Vicki is survived by her sisters, Sharon Hickman (Flint) of Madison and Dawn Stevens of Statesville; her beloved nephews and niece, James Tucker, Jr. (Jessica), Justin Hickman (Lacey), Jacob Hickman (Michelle),and Ashley Hickman; the love of her life, her great-nephews and godson, Tristen Tucker and Trevor Hickman; beloved great-nieces, Annistyn Tucker, Layla and Shyann Hickman; her forever friends, Melissa Winfrey and Willie Ann Saner; three aunts; one uncle; and several cousins. Ray Funeral home is honored to serve the family of Vicki Taylor and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
