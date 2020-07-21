Charles Edwin "Tenny" Tennyson left this world on the evening of July 17th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his father Clyde M. Tennyson Sr., his mother Mamie N. Tennyson, his brother Clyde M. Tennyson Jr., his granddaughters Melanie E. Tennyson, Brenna M. Currie, and his son-in-law Peter F. Jacobs. He is survived by "his bride" of 67 years, Mary Aileen Tennyson, his children Teresa Jacobs, Jo Ann Currie (Larry), Joe Tennyson (Janet), Kevin Tennyson (Paula), and Brian Tennyson (Sandi); his grandchildren Ben Currie, Michael Tennyson, Nichole Carr, Christopher Tennyson, Caroline Laws, Sydney Tennyson, Julian Tennyson, Natasha Tennyson and his niece Pat Blackstock. Charles worked for 60 years as an outside sales associate in the steel industry, working primarily for Bethlehem Steel and Mapes. Charles was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps in World War II. He began his training in a Stearman biplane. Charles was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church for over 60 years. He was a 4th degree member of the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus. He was instrumental in raising funds for additions to the OLG School. Charles lived for his family and never met a stranger. He loved to travel and shared many adventures both domestic and abroad with his family and friends. His hobbies included drawing and crabbing at the beach. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis into his 90s. He enjoyed many memorable activities shared with the Sunset Hills neighborhood families (one of these activities was rumored to be racing empty beer cans down one of the neighborhood hills). The family would like to thank the many friends who visited and provided meals and comfort during these past weeks. We thank Sheila, Nancy, Monique, and Virginia for the loving care they provided to him. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church Wednesday, July 22 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Voices Together. For Charles, the glass was always half full, always a hug instead of a handshake, and those in his presence felt welcome and comfortable. Until next time. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service North Elm Street is serving the Tennyson family. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
