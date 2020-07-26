THORNBERRY, CLIFTON TERRY FEBRUARY 4, 1947 - JULY 23, 2020 Clifton Terry Thornberry was born on February 4, 1947 in Greensboro, NC to Clifton G. and Edna Williams Thornberry. He passed away Thursday, July 23rd at Moses Cone Hospital after a valiant fight to recover his health over the last three years. Terry was proud to serve his country in the US Coast Guard. Following his military service, he excelled in his love and knowledge of anything mechanical in a career in sales & training at Covington Diesel, Diesel Equipment Company and AmBest. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge PP Turner 746. Terry had a wicked sense of humor and loved to tease his beloved nieces and nephews, friends and customers. He loved the outdoors, including boating and spending time at the lake with family and friends. Terry could do anything and was always there to help friends and neighbors at anytime. Terry will be deeply missed by all that were lucky enough to have known him, and by his family whom he always put first. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Pamela Wyrick Thornberry. Other family members include brother-in-law Tommy Wyrick (Kaye), sister-in-laws, Kathy Wyrick Manring, Lynn Wyrick Tice (Reggie), sister Darlene Greeson, and 11 nieces and nephews. A Celebration of his life will be held at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel on Monday. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm followed by the service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAV CHAPTER 20, Greensboro. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
