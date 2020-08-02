TOMEK, MARCELLA MARCY JULY 4, 1924 - JULY 28, 2020 Marcella 'Marcy' Tomek, 96, of Greensboro, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at The Elms at Abbotswood following an extended illness. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Marcy was born July 4, 1924 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Otto Brychta and Anna Koutny Brychta. As an Independence Day baby, Marcy could be a firecracker around the home, making sure everything was not only done, but done to her specifications. She prided herself in keeping a spotless home and "being altogether," even for a trip to CVS or her process meant holding up dinner. She enjoyed spending time at Kure Beach, as long as everyone wore plenty of sunscreen, with Bob and her beloved sister Nancy. Above all she loved being anywhere with her family. In addition to her parents, Marcy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Tomek, and her son-in-law, Dennis Downs. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judee Downs of Greensboro; grandchildren - Korey Casper (Jennifer), Matthew Downs, and Kyle Downs (Becca); great grandchildren - Ethan and Carter Casper and Harper and Dennis Downs. Special thanks to Tamika Thompson, Marcy's longtime caregiver who loved her like a grandmother. The family asks with gratitude that memorials in lieu of flowers be made to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
