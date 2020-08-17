SEPTEMBER 2, 1962 - AUGUST 13, 2020 Pamela Denise Tonkins of Greensboro departed this life on Thursday August 13, 2020. Pam was born to Robert and Dora Tonkins on Sunday September 2, 1962. She attended Dudley High School class of 1980 and later received her Bachelor's Degree from Guilford College in Psychology. Pam worked for Guilford County School department as a bus driver for many years. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she served on the choir, dance ministry and as an usher. In her free time she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends. Pam is survived by her parents Robert and Dora Tonkins, her daughters Precious Tonkins and Paige Tonkins McKoy and her brothers Rodney Tonkins, Reginald Tonkins and Derek Tonkins all of Greensboro. Pam touched many lives and will be greatly missed. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Brown's Funeral Directors will assist with the memorial service. Brown's Funeral Directors 909 E. Market St
