SEPTEMBER 27, 1974 - JULY 11, 2020 Wesley Lane Tuggle, 45, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Stuart Jones officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged. Born in Guilford County on September 27, 1974, Wesley was a 1993 graduate of McMichael High School and a member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church. He never met a stranger. He had the gift of gab and anyone who ever met Wesley loved him. He will be missed dearly by family and friends. Wesley was preceded in death by his brother Larry Allen Tuggle; maternal grandparents Ben and Alverta Angel Fulp; and paternal grandparents Munfard and Rosa Tuggle. Survivors include his parents Larry and Judy Fulp Tuggle; stepgrandmother Austin Fulton Fulp; aunt Betty Fulp Robinson (Wayne) and many special cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, 8011 NC Hwy 704, Madison, NC 27025. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Jul 17
Graveside
Friday, July 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
