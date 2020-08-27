NOVEMBER 18, 1944 - AUGUST 24, 2020 FRED (Michael Frederick) TURNER Fred passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Greensboro November 18, 1944, the second son to parents James Pete Turner (deceased) and Clara Hicks Turner. He is survived by his mother; his wife Vicki; daughter Michelle Allison and husband Steve; Jean Lambert Turner, mother of Michelle; step-daughter Chance Keziah and husband Mark; sisters Suzanne Thacker, Lynn Sparks and husband Brad; brothers Jim Turner and wife Cathy, John Turner and wife Diana; grandsons Nolan and Neal Allison, Will and Wyatt Keziah; granddaughters Emma Julia and Ava Grace Keziah and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, his sister Katherine Turner Robinson, sister-in-law Dora Turner and brother-in-law Benny Thacker. Fred's love of racing began when he was a teenager and teamed up with Ed Lineberry to build a circle track car that was so innovative (but track legal) that the car was eventually banned because it won so many races. The remains of that car may still be on the property at Ed's family farm. Fred was also a successful pro stock drag racer and could tell many stories about some wild match races. In the mid 70's, Fred and good friend Billy Perry bought their first road tractor in Tennessee and took turns learning to drive it on their way back home to Greensboro. That was the beginning of Perry & Turner Trucking Company. After Billy's death, Fred continued on with the trucking company and raced a limited schedule in the NASCAR Dash series with his long-time friend and racing buddy, Clyde Mendenhall. Fred Turner Racing fielded cars in the Busch Series for several years with drivers, Sterling Marlin (who won the Charlotte Busch race in Fred's car), Bobby Hamilton, Dennis Setzer and others. He and his brother Jim also owned and operated Ace Speedway for many years. Fred was known as the "go to guy" for any street rod project or racing question. He enjoyed a challenge and was a perfectionist with any project he took on. More recently, he enjoyed "wrenching" for grandsons Nolan and Neal as their racing careers evolved. He was their "B-PA" and so proud of what they accomplished on and off the track. He also had another grandpa name. Wyatt and Ava Grace called him "Poppie" and they knew where the Dr. Pepper, bubble gum and Nabs were kept in his shop. An informal celebration of Fred's life will be held Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. in the covered outdoor pavilion at the Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. Seating is limited, but you may bring chairs. If so desired, please make a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
