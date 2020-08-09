MARCH 19, 1924 - JULY 27, 2020 Louise E. Underwood, 86, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1924, the daughter of Harry Price and Lilly Mae Wall Landreth. She graduated from Jamestown Senior High and attended GTCC. Louise worked as a beautician for several years and then became the beautician for Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home. She was a member of Hinshaw United Methodist Church. She loved to fish and lived for several years on the coast. Louise was preceded in death by her husband in 2004. Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Ralph Underwood of Madison, NC, Jerry Wade Underwood of Greensboro, NC and Peggy U. DeJonge of Franklin, NC; six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Private graveside services were held at Guilford Memorial Park. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel assisted the Underwood family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
