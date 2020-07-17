JUNE 24, 1967 - JULY 11, 2020 Bryant Mack Vaden, aka "Texas Pete," age 53, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Bryant is survived by brothers Claude Vaden and Eric "Buddy" Morrow of Greensboro, NC; sisters Glenda Cobb of Monroe, NC, Sherry Smith and Vina Smith; nieces Haven Brock, Christina Cobb, Angel Colvin of Monroe, NC and Erica Christopher of Logansville, GA. The family requests that donations in Bryant's honor should be made to Beacon Place Hospice, 2502 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. A private memorial service will will be hosted by the family. Details for the service will be posted on Facebook by his brother Claude Vaden.

