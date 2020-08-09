Greensboro - Yolanda Valley, 95, lived in Oak Ridge, for thirty-five years. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, died peacefully in her sleep on March 22, 2020. The service was postponed due to the China Virus. A celebration of her life will be held on August 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Yolanda was the last of eight siblings from parents that came through Ellis Island from Italy. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Walter F. Valley and son Walter, Jr. She leaved behind Lorraine (Moe), Yolanda Jr. (Ray), Melody (Mark); ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and ten great great grandchildren. While her husband served in WWII, she went to work in the Brooklyn Navy Yard as a riveter. She always worked, having completed the ninth grade. She and her husband Walter built their own house on Long Island, fifty-two years ago. They owned the Valley Tea Shoppe in Locust Valley, NY. They retired to Florida, but couldn't stay retired, so they bought a hotel and an apartment house. Eventually coming to Greensboro she worked at JC Penney and then went into business with her daughter, Yolanda Jr. for nineteen years. She co-owned Best Bagels in Town. She was a longtime member of the IAC and just loved to dance. Yolanda jogged and ran 5Ks; skied in Switzerland and out west. They traveled all over the world and loved Hawaii. She had a great smile and always spoke her mind. They had hard times but pulled through, together. Because of their hard work, saving their money, they lived and enjoyed the American Dream. She was loved and is missed everyday. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the family of Yolanda Valley. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
