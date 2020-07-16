JUNE 29, 1942 - JULY 11, 2020 Marian Berning Van Zant, of Lexington, North Carolina, died on Saturday, July 11 at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem after suffering a heart attack. Due to the global pandemic, the family will hold a memorial service later. Her ashes will be interred at the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. Marian was born on June 29, 1942 in Chester, Pennsylvania to the late Marjorie and Ralph Berning. Marian's family moved from Chester to Middleport, Ohio during World War II and then back to Chester after the war. In 1954, they moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Marian attended junior high school and high school. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1964 with a degree in mathematics and married Tom Van Zant, also from Chattanooga. She and Tom lived in Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Lexington, North Carolina; Marion, Indiana; and Demopolis, Alabama before returning to Lexington in 1979. They divorced soon after, and he died in 1988. Marian worked for Lockheed after graduating from college, and in Houston, she was assigned to work as a computer programmer on multiple NASA projects, including the moon landing team in 1969. In Lexington, she helped to found Meals on Wheels, and she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, where she led youth groups and taught Sunday School for many years. She retired from Wachovia Corporation in 2000. Marian was an avid collector of knowledge and of things. She loved her girls, her grandchildren, her church, the Queen of England, the book of Genesis, the crossword puzzle, and Duke basketball. She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Van Zant Cross and her husband John Cross of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Maria Van Zant and her husband David John who are currently moving from Bangkok, Thailand to Washington, D.C. She is also survived by her five grandchildren Julian John, George Cross, Caroline Cross, Marcus John, and Sam Cross and her brother Carl Berning and his wife Carol Berning of Lascassas, Tennessee, as well as her niece Lisa George of Atlanta, Georgia. Marian was predeceased by her beloved companion, Alan Bagby. The family requests that any memorials be sent to Meals on Wheels of Lexington, 104 East Center Street, Lexington, North Carolina 27292 or First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 586, Lexington, North Carolina 27293. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington NC 27292
