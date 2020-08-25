APRIL 23, 1930 - AUGUST 21, 2020 Mary Rose Brown Vanhoy, affectionately known as "Grammie," passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020. Mary was born April 24, 1930 in Oak Ridge, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary was a graduate of Kernersville High School, class of 1948. She completed the LaSalle Traffic School in 1950. Mary retired from Sears Roebuck & Company after 41 years. She later retired as the operations manager of the Meadowview Store in Greensboro. Graveside funeral services celebrating her life will be held 11:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. The family will have a walk-through visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Mary was an active member of the American Business Women's Association and was former president of her chapter and was named the American Business Women Association Woman of the Year in 1979. She cherished her church family and was an active member of the Kernersville First Baptist Church for most of her life. Mary loved participating in the B-Friendly ministry and had served as a former president as well as former president of the Dorcus Sunday School class. She was a member of the Red Hat Society as well. Mary is survived by her son, Steven E. Vanhoy and wife, Rachel of Huntersville, NC; granddaughter, Madison; her sister, Gaylene Campbell and husband, G.T. of Kernersville, NC; nephew, Greg Campbell; special cousins, Sally Nelson of Kernersville, NC and Danny Nelson and wife, Ann; and many other cousins. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and all the Palliative Care team at Novant Forsyth Medical in Winston-Salem for their care, love and support. Ms. Vanhoy requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Kernersville First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
