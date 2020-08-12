STOKESDALE Crescenza Butafucco Vessa, 94, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Her visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13 at 10 a.m. at Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale.The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Gur Cemetery.

