Teresa "Terri" Melvin Vestal, 63, a resident of Stuart, VA and a former resident of Greensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She died with the same strong will and determination she lived by. Terri fought a good fight. She prided herself in being the baby of the late Marvin and Virginia Jenkins Melvin. She always came through in a time of need for family and friends. She will be missed. Terri was preceded in death by her only son; Robert "Paul" Gregson. She is survived by her daughters, Amber Hammond and husband Joel and Patricia Comer of Columbia, SC; her companion, friend and caregiver, William "Bill" Vestal of Stuart, VA; sisters, Marvella Shelton and Martha Yates and husband Joe of Greensboro, Linda Williams of Parkton; grandchildren, Christopher, Jamie, Malinda and Michael Comer, David Hammond and great-granddaughter and pride and joy, "Katie." Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Reverend Eugene Dean. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time. The family expresses special thanks and gratitude to Angela for the care of their loved one. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
