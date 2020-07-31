MAY 23, 1933 - JULY 24, 2020 Mae E. McPhaul Wall, 87, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on July 24, 2020. Mae is survived by her husband, Nathaniel; four children, Fannie, Rickey, Scott and Jerry; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and a host of extended family and friends. A viewing will take place at Woodard Funeral Home Saturday, August 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A graveside service will then follow at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O' Henry Blvd.

