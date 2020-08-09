FEBRUARY 23, 1920 - AUGUST 6, 2020 Cheryl Lee Connor Warbritton, 70, departed this world and moved into Heaven. The world is diminished and Heaven is newly adorned with one of earth's brightest souls. Born in Greensboro to Earlene Smith Connor and George Connor she lived most of her life here. She was married on June 4, 1994 to David Warbritton and they became inseparable partners until her passing. Cheryl worked in insurance service for many years, as a Realtor for several years and as an office manager at Stainback Appraisers. She was a faithful servant of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ and she blessed every heart she ever touched. Family was always first, and none more so than her eleven grandchildren who will always hold "Nana" or "Nina" in their hearts. Like her Mom, her calling was to serve others in the family on special occasions with prepared meals and her famous specialty baked treats. She is survived by her husband, David Warbritton, a daughter, Angela Phillips, Three brothers, John Connor, Larry Connor and Michael Padgett, and four step children; Mindy Ramsey, Darren Warbritton, Amy Miller, and Kodi Warbritton . Memorial services will be held at Life Community Church and graveside at Lakeview Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Additional information is available at www.georgebrothersfuneral.com
