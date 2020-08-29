January 18, 1929 - August 25, 2020 Colfax Eleanor N. Wares passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was a resident of River Landing at Sandy Ridge Continuing Care Retirement Community. She suffered many difficult years from the debilitating effects of Parkinson's disease and dementia. She was born in Bethlehem, PA on January 18, 1929 to the late Joseph Nemes and Mary Schmidt Nemes. In addition to her parents, two brothers, Mr. Joseph Nemes, Mr. Charles Nemes; two sisters, Mrs. Ana M. Oravec and Mrs. Nargaret A. Stranner also preceded her in death. She was married to John A. Wares in Bethlehem, PA. Work relocated them over the years to Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia before retiring to the Carolina Trace community, Lee County, NC in 1998. Since 2009, she resided in High Point, NC with a Colfax zip code. Eleanor, first of all was a homemaker, getting up early and occupied through the day. She was an excellent cook but also had a career working as a telephone operator, in purchasing, sales, and marketing. Eleanor was a skilled bowler. She enjoyed shopping, walking, travel and cruising. She was an active church member as long as she was able. Her husband, John A. Wares, survives her. Also surviving are son Michael J. Wares and his wife, Amanda of Greensboro, NC and four grandchildren: Susannah, Killian, Katrielle, and Deacon and three nieces and a nephew. The family sincerely appreciates the attention and assistance given over the years to Eleanor by many compassionate caregivers. Also more recently from the capable and caring professionals at River Landing PB1 Skilled Nursing Facility. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point and also on Monday from 10:15 until 10:50 a.m. before the Memorial Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, North Carolina 27265 with Reverend Thomas P. Norris OSFS. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. Memorials in Eleanor's memory may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Capital Campaign. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina
