STOKESDALE Willis Watkins, Jr., 80, died Saturday, August 8, 2020. The private family graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 12 at Carolina Biblical Gardens, 5710 Riverdale Dr., Jamestown. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

