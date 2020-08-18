GIBSONVILLE Florence Waugh, 92, died Monday, August 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19 at Gibsonville City Cemetery. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.

Aug 19
Graveside Service
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
11:00AM
Gibsonville City Cemetery
Springwood Church Road
Gibsonville, NC 27249
